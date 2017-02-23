J&K: 4 killed, 10 injured after car accident in Ramban district

With 14 people on board including its driver, the ill-fated vehicle was on its way from Maligam Pogal village to Ramban town on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at that time. (Source: Google Maps) With 14 people on board including its driver, the ill-fated vehicle was on its way from Maligam Pogal village to Ramban town on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at that time. (Source: Google Maps)

A Jammu Kashmir Forest Department official was among four people killed, while ten others got injured when a TATA Sumo fell 150 ft down into Shalgarhi nullah in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

With 14 people on board including its driver, the ill-fated vehicle was on its way from Maligam Pogal village to Ramban town on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at that time. However, it skidded off the road nearly 30 kms short of Ramban, sources said, adding the injured were hospitalised.

Identifying the deceased forest official as Range Officer Mohammad Farooq, sources said that he also happened to be the son of former Deputy Speaker of the Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Moulvi Abdul Rashid. He succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, while other three including its driver had been killed on the spot.

While police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of accident, sources attributed the mishap to poor condition of road on which driver appears to have lost control over the steering while negotiating a turn.

