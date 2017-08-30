Jammu gets Rs 200 crore funds under AMRUT mission

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh (Source: PTI Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh (Source: PTI Photo)

Over Rs 200 crore funds have been allocated for the winter capital of Jammu under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said. He said several major towns of the state would also be covered under the AMRUT programme so that they are replete with all modern facilities of urban living.

The minister was speaking at a high-level meeting convened here yesterday to review the status of projects in Jammu city funded under AMRUT and being executed by the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED).

“Under AMRUT, Rs 206.15 crore funds have been allocated for Jammu, covering the sectors like urban transport, green spaces, drainage, and sewerage,” he said. The deputy chief minister reviewed the progress on deep drains at various places in the city and also examined the work plan for construction of yet to be taken projects, including deep drains and construction of sewage treatment plant (STP).

Singh asked the executing agency to ensure timely completion of the projects through proper monitoring and supervision at the highest level.

