Army havildar leaves stolen truck, carbine behind while escaping

AN army havildar fled from Udhampur based Northern Command Headquarters along with a truck and a carbine on Friday night. Identified as Satish Kumar, the absconding havildar was intercepted by a police naka party at Lakhanpur in Kathua district along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway around midnight, but he managed to escape leaving behind the army truck and the carbine. While police have seized the truck and the carbine, it has launched searches for the army personnel.

A senior army officer at the Northern Command confirmed the incident, saying that a court of inquiry has been ordered into the matter. While he said that army has also lodged an FIR with the police, the latter denied having received any such complaint so far.

The Police Control Room at Jammu had on Friday night only received a formal request from army asking it to alert all the police nakas across Jammu region as one of its havildar has fled along with an army truck and a carbine from the Command, a senior police official said. The army officials, however, did not disclose the reasons, he added.

The havildar was working with the Army Supply Corps, the official said. The truck belonged to an army unit deployed at Batote but it had been, at present, attached with the Udhampur based Northern Command.

A senior army official, when contacted, said that the matter was under investigation. There can be many reasons behind havildar’s fleeing including stress, leave related issues and so on.