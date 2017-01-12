Jammu and Kashmir: Snow carnival to begin from January 22 in Gulmarg

A 15-day long snow carnival will begin at the world famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir Valley from January 22 and is expected to be thronged by a large number of tourists.

The snow carnival will be held at Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Patnitop resorts.

“The 15-day long snow carnival will begin at the world famous ski resort of Gulmargh in Kashmir Valley from January 22 till February 5,” Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Priya Sethi said.

The Minister said, “these snow carnival provide a comprehensive peek into one facet of tourism that J-K has to offer to its tourists and it is essential to make sure that the experience that tourists take from this festival is happy and culturally rich.”

Successful snow carnival will open way for tourist influx in other facets of state tourism, she said.