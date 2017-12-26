Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls from February 15

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said it would hold panchayat elections from Feburary 15 next year. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met State Governor N N Vohra in Jammu this evening after which the date was revealed.

“During their half-an-hour long meeting, the Chief Minister informed the Governor about several important matters with regard to which the cabinet had taken decisions a few days back,” a state government release said.

“She also informed about her government’s decision to commence panchayat elections from February 15, 2018,” the government release added.

The panchayat elections were scheduled last year when their five-year term ended, but the polls could not held as violence broke out in the Valley following the killing of Hizb-ul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by security forces on July 8, 2016.

In the current year, these elections could not be held in view of unrest during most part of 2017.

The Governor had on November 4 promulgated an ordinance designating the state’s Chief Electoral Officer as State Election Commissioner for conducting the panchayat elections.

The ordinance was mooted by the Rural Development Department as there had to be an Election Commission in the state for holding the panchayat elections.

There are 4,378 panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of panch constituencies is 33,402, 4,000 more than when panchayat elections were last held in 2011.

In the panchayat elections, only panches will be elected directly by the people.

The elected panches in a panchayat constituency will in turn elect their respective sarpanches.

