Jammu and Kashmir: IAS officer faces probe, transferred as objectionable photos go viral

The Jammu Kashmir government on Friday ordered an inquiry against a 2010 cadre IAS officer after photographs showing him in bed with two women in an objectionable manner went viral on social networking sites.

Identified as Niraj Kumar, the officer was a Deputy Commissioner in Udhampur. He hails from Bihar and prior to his posting in Udhampur, he was the Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

“Pending inquiry into his conduct, Mr Niraj Kumar, IAS (2010), Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, is hereby attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu,” read an order issued by the general administration department.

It ordered that Arvind Sharma, the Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, shall look after the work of the Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, till further orders.

The state government, in a bid to send a strong message that it will not tolerate any such conduct of bureaucrats, immediately ordered an inquiry against Kumar. Repeated attempts to contact the IAS officer did not succeed as he did not answer calls on his mobile phone.

