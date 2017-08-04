J&K govt orders inquiry against IAS officer after his objectionable photos with two women go viral

As the photographs appeared on social networking sites, they took everybody by surprise left the administration shocked. (Representational) As the photographs appeared on social networking sites, they took everybody by surprise left the administration shocked. (Representational)

In the first ever case involving sex, scotch and a bureaucrat, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered an inquiry against a 2010 cadre IAS Officer after photographs showing him in an objectionable position with two women went viral on social media. Identified as Niraj Kumar, the officer was at present posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur since last year. Kumar hails from Bihar and had been serving as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama prior to his posting in Udhampur.

“Pending inquiry into his conduct, Mr Niraj Kumar, IAS (J2010), Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, is hereby attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu,” read an order issued by General Administration Department. It further ordered that Arvind Sharma, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, shall look after the work of Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur till further orders.

In the photographs, while one of the women is seen lying on Nirmal Kumar, another is by his side. All the three appear to be drunk.

The photographs took everybody by surprise and left the administration shocked. Sending a strong message that it will not tolerate any such conduct of bureaucrats, the state government immediately ordered attachment of the Deputy Commissioner and ordered an inquiry against him.

Repeated attempts to contact Niraj Kumar went in vain.

