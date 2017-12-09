Jammu and Kashmir CM asks doctors to check the hepatitis spread in Kashmir

Mufti also directed a team of veterinarians to visit the district and enquire about complaints of non-availability of vaccines for cattle and sheep. (Express File Photo) Mufti also directed a team of veterinarians to visit the district and enquire about complaints of non-availability of vaccines for cattle and sheep. (Express File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today expressed concern over the reports of prevalence of hepatitis in some areas of Wadwan in Kishtwar district and directed a team of doctors to visit the affected area, an official spokesman said. The chief minister also directed the team to submit a report of the developments at the earliest for further action, he added.

The issue came to fore during a public grievance redressal camp held by the chief minister in the hilly district. The spokesman said that several deputations from the Wadwan area complained to Mufti about the prevalence of the disease and sought remedial measures for the same.

Mufti also directed a team of veterinarians to visit the district and enquire about complaints of non-availability of vaccines for cattle and sheep. She asked Deputy Commissioner A S Rana to ensure that vaccines for livestock are made available and administered in time, the spokesman said.

