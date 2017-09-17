J-K witnesses multiple Swachta Abhiyaan campaigns on Sunday

It was cleanliness drive from Siachen Glacier to the plains of Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

At Siachen Glacier, the Northern Command’s Siachen Brigade launched a fortnight long Swach Bharat Abhiyan from September 17 to October 2. The cleanliness drive is aimed at cleaning the areas located at an altitude of 9,500 ft to 21,000 ft and which remains snow clad throughout the year, said an army spokesperson, adding that prime motive of the drive is to maintain ecological balance of Siachen glacier.

“The event will be executed in a phased manner with the cleaning of forward posts and rear areas in below sub-zero temperature and thereafter waste will be collected from the designated locations,” an army spokesperson said. Simultaneously induction routes and axis of maintenance will also be cleaned, he said, adding that the collected waste will be disposed off at pre-designated locations in the respective locations of Army units.

The drive will lay emphasis on segregation of bio/non bio-degradable waste and will be disposed off as mandated before. During the cleanliness drive it will be ensured that none of the waste is burned which can hamper the serene environment of Siachen Glacier, the spokesperson said, adding that the Swach Bharat Abhiyan of Siachen Brigade will culminate on October 2 after cleaning all the dirt at ‘The Siachen Base Camp’, the same place where the go ahead was given.

Similarly, Army’s Chinar Corps started ‘Saachhata Pakhwada’ by organizing a massive cleanliness drive and awareness rally at Sonamarg in Kashmir Valley on Sunday. Pointing out that students, teachers and people from all walks of life participated in good numbers, the spokesperson said that the rally culminated into a cleanliness drive along the riverfront and picnic spots. The cleanliness drive was also carried out along the Thajewas route in the area, he said, adding that similar environment cleaning treks are also planning along other frequented trekking routes, apart from various other events like Swachh Bharat Painting and Poster making competitions in schools during the fortnight.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh in presence of State Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta and Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh initiated Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign at Dogra Chowk by garlanding the statue of Pandit Prem Nath Dogra. Speaking on the occasion, Singh emphasized on implementation of Swachhta Abhiyaan in letter and spirit by motivating people to keep their surroundings clean.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chander Prakash Ganga led a cleanliness drive at Bari Brahmana railway station, appealing to people to avoid wastage of food and ensure that any surplus food is provided to the less privileged in the society.

ICDS Project Satwari organized a one day awareness camp and a rally as part of Prime Minister’s Swachhta Hi Sewa initiative. A Swachhta walk cum rally of Anganwadi workers and helpers was flagged off and a massive cleanliness drive launched by State Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta there.

Apart from this, the occasion was also marked with events like poster making, nukkad natak, screening of various animated and non-animated short films on cleanliness and personal hygiene.

Meanwhile, BJP workers also organized cleanliness drives at various places in Jammu city including Super Specialty Hospital and Satwari Chowk. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists installed more than 100 meters of white cotton cloth on table on which party legislators, ministers, MPs and senior leaders wrote wishes to the Prime Minister.

