J-K: SSB guard shot dead, terror angle unclear

A Sashastra Seema Bal assistant sub-inspector was shot dead near the under-construction Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel at Nowgam on Wednesday evening. Police said they “cannot tell at the moment whether it was a terror attack or an incident of fratricide killing”.

An SSB colleague of the deceased assistant sub-inspector Ram Parveshar Yadav was injured but doctors said he had no bullet wound. The place where the shooting happened near Banihal is along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

“Our investigation into the matter is in progress and we are also not ruling out a fratricide killing,” a police officer said. He said there had been no reported movement of militants in the area in the recent past.

The deceased appeared to have been shot from close range and the injured, according to doctors at government hospital in Banihal, did not have any bullet wound. He had a broken jaw that appeared to have been hit with some blunt object, said Ramban SSP Mohan Lal.

The weapons of the deceased and the injured SSB personnel are missing, another police officer said. The firing reportedly happened around 8.30 pm, he said, but “details like how it happened, how many shots were fired and the response of the SSB personnel… are still not forthcoming”.

