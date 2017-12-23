J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti gives cash, jobs to kin of people who died in militancy-related incidents

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

CONTINUING with her pro-public outreach, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday on the spot disposed of 20-year-old cases disbursing cash compensation among 20 people and handed over appointment letters to two next of kin of the people killed in militancy-related incidents in Rajouri district.

Those getting appointment letters included Mohammad Altaf of Choudhary Naar and Mohammad Arif of Kote Dhara, both Rajouri.

Those getting cash compensation of Rs 4 lacs each included Razia Begum of Keri Teryath, Rama Devi of Seiya, Noor Akhtar of Jigni, Raqia Begum of Kothian, Kalakote, Satya Devi of Sair, Munir Hussain of Thanamandi, Hamshira Begum of Ghambir Muglan, Babu Khan of Nagrota, Gulshan Kumar of Patrara, Joginder Paul of Mangote, Zebo Begum of Thanamandi, Abdul Aziz of Kote Dhara, Sarfaraz Ahmad of Azmatabad, Noor Hussain of Choudhary Naar, Alam Bi of Khoriwali, Sakeena Bi of Panihad, Mir Hussain of Fatehpur, Nisar Hussain of Fatehpur, Mohammad Azmeer of Panjgraih and Mohammad Shafiq of Bhatian.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, in all there were 72 cases of compensation under SRO-43 from the district pending with the Government for more than twenty years and with the instructions of the Chief Minister, compensation in respect of 22 cases was disbursed today. In respect of remaining 50 cases, he said, compensation would be released next week and there would be zero pendency of SRO-43 cases in the district.

The victims, who suffered both in terms of physical loss of their loved ones and the continued torment due to a prolonged process of their cases, heaved a sigh of relief and thanked the Chief Minister for the compassion in deciding their cases and getting them concluded at a fast pace when it came to her notice.

Virtually taking the administration to the doorsteps of people, she had recently held one of the longest public interactions in Jammu and Kashmir over the decades continuously meeting public deputations and redressing their grievances at Doda from 10.30 am Sunday to 2 am Monday, officials said.

At Kishtwar also, her camp started on Saturday at 11 am and ended at 11.30 pm with a deputation from Drabshalla apprising her of their problems. Prior to this, she had held public grievance redressal camps in Kathua and Samba districts also clearing development projects worth hundreds of crores on the spot.

Only yesterday, her government notified rules for regularization of nearly 60,000 daily wagers and casual workers whose cases had been pending for the last nearly two decades.

