J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti announces regularisation of daily wagers, casual labourers in the state

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Continuing with its public outreach programme, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to regularise 60,000 daily wagers and casual labourers in the state. An announcement to this effect was made by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday when she wrote on Twitter “Our govt will be regularising 60,000 daily wagers and casual labourers in various departments in J&K to provide sustainable livelihood to those who need it the most. Hard work & dedication must always be recognized & appreciated,” she added.

Meanwhile, in order to identify the genuine power consumers and increase the revenue generation, the state government has decided to seed electricity connections with aadhaar cards and ration cards. Pointing out that ration cards are being issued by Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, an official release here said the decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh.

The step will also ensure proper distribution of electricity to various areas, besides checking pilferage of power as electricity connections would be provided to genuine consumers, it added.

