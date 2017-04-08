J-K: ABVP waves black flags, raises slogans against Forest Minister Choudhary Lal Singh

A DAY after disrupting the final match between football, volleyball and basketball teams of universities in Jammu and Kashmir Valley, activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday showed black flags to state’s Forest Minister Choudhary Lal Singh who visited the Jammu University campus as chief guest to concluding function of the state’s first inter university sports championship.

As Singh’s cavalcade reached the University’s main entrance, ABVP activists carrying their organisation’s flag started raising slogans “Lal Singh go back, go back.”

Seeing activists of BJP’s student wing standing on the road outside the campus, the minister stopped his vehicle to enquire about the matter. As the vehicle stopped, the activists requested him not to share dias with varsity vice chancellor Prof R D Sharma for his statement that Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani should have been arrested. “Such a huge loss of children over the killing of a militant,” Sharma had said in November last year, adding “it would have been better if Burhan Wani was apprehended and put in jail for life”.

As the minister tried to persuade the protestors, the latter took out pieces of black cloth from their pockets and started showing them to him amidst slogans “Lal Singh Bapas Jao, Bapas Jao”. However, Singh ignoring protestors entered the campus.

Meanwhile, all the three final matches which were disrupted by ABVP activists on Friday were held on the campus today. The concluding function also passed off later in the evening.

