Independent MLA Abdul Rasheed stopped from visiting Rajouri, Poonch districts

Independent MLA Engineer Abdul Rasheed was on Friday stopped by police from visiting twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch once again. Pointing out that he was last time stopped from entering Poonch district from Kashmir side when a strong contingent of police force stopped his vehicle at Pir Ki Gali in December last, sources said that today he was stopped at Bamla in Reasi district when he was on way to Rajouri from Jammu side. This followed a message from zonal police headquarter at Jammu to stop him from proceeding towards Sunderbani as his visit may vitiate the atmosphere there.

In February last year, Rasheed was attacked by some people carrying RSS and Bajrang Dal flags at Bamla who were armed with sticks and stones. He was made to return to Jammu following intervention by the police.

Meanwhile, Rasheed accused police of detaining him for nearly eight hours before deporting him back to Jammu. He also accused the PDP-BJP coalition government of suppressing the voice of Muslims in Jammu province.

