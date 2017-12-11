Heavy rains lash Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic. (Express Photo) Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic. (Express Photo)

Both the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Mughal road, which connect Jammu region with the Valley, were closed for vehicular traffic on Monday as rains and snowfall broke nearly 50 day long dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir.

While plains and hilly areas of the state continued to witness light to moderate rains during the day, the higher reaches had fresh snowfall resulting in closure of Mughal road which acts as an alternate road link between Jammu and Valley. Pointing out that there was nearly a ft snow at Pir Ki Gali (PKG) along the Mughal road and Gulmarg, sources said that areas aroung Jawahar tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway too witnessed snowfall leading to suspension of vehicular traffic on the on Jammu-Srinagar national highway also later in the evening.

“Apart from shooting stones at Panthial, it was snowing heavily in areas around Jawahar tunnel,’’ said the Traffic Police Control Room at Ramban. The national highway between Batote-Doda and Kishtwar was, however, open for vehicular traffic.

The highest 14.3 mm rainfall was recorded at Batote and the minimum 1.5 mm in Pahalgam during the day, MeT officials said, adding that Pahalgam also had 1 inch snowfall. Katra recorded 13.8 mm rainfall, followed by Bhaderwah (7.9 mm), Batote (7.3 mm) and Banihal (6.1 mm).

While rains and snowfall led to rise in temperature, Leh continued to be the coldest place in the state recording its night temperature at minus 3.7 degree Celsius. However, it was 6 degrees higher than the previous night when mercury was recorded at minus 9.7 degree Celsius.

The state is likely to witness widespread rains on Tuesday as well, said MeT officials, adding that it will be scattered on Wednesday and Thursday.

