Girl injured in Shopian firing succumbs

Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and Shopian districts to foil the separatists’ plan of holding a rally to protest against three civilian killings on January 27. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and Shopian districts to foil the separatists’ plan of holding a rally to protest against three civilian killings on January 27. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A young girl who was injured in firing in Shopian last month succumbed to injuries at SKIMS Hospital. According to doctors, Saima Wani’s condition deteriorated on Saturday morning and she succumbed to her injuries in the evening.

On January 24, two militants and a civilian were killed in an encounter at Chaigund village. Three persons, including two girls, were injured after forces opened fire during a protest.

Among the injured, Shakir Mir succumbed to injuries the same day. Of the two local militants killed that day, one was Saima’s brother.

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App