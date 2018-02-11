Girl injured in Shopian firing succumbs

Written by Mir Ehsan | Srinagar | Published: February 11, 2018 1:42 am
A young girl who was injured in firing in Shopian last month succumbed to injuries at SKIMS Hospital. According to doctors, Saima Wani’s condition deteriorated on Saturday morning and she succumbed to her injuries in the evening.
On January 24, two militants and a civilian were killed in an encounter at Chaigund village. Three persons, including two girls, were injured after forces opened fire during a protest.
Among the injured, Shakir Mir succumbed to injuries the same day. Of the two local militants killed that day, one was Saima’s brother.
