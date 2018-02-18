Fresh avalanche warning issued in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities on Sunday issued a fresh low danger avalanche warning for high altitude areas, advising people to take precautionary measures. (Representational) Authorities on Sunday issued a fresh low danger avalanche warning for high altitude areas, advising people to take precautionary measures. (Representational)

Authorities on Sunday issued a fresh low danger avalanche warning for high altitude areas, advising people to take precautionary measures.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had, on Saturday, also issued a low danger avalanche warning on the basis of information received from Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE).

“A fresh low danger avalanche warning has been issued for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali and Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Bandipora-Kanzalwan-Gurez sector in the Valley,” an official spokesman said.

He said the warning is also valid for Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kargil and Leh districts in Ladakh besides Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

“People living in these avalanche-prone areas have been advised by the SDMA to take precautionary measures,” the spokesman said.

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App