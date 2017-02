Four employees of Jammu and Kashmir Bank were killed when their car hit a road divider and then rammed into a speeding bus coming from opposite direction at Barnoti in Kathua district on Monday.

The deceased were on way to Pathankot where they had been posted, while the bus was moving towards Jammu. The victims have been identified as Mohan Singh, AnilGupta, Rakesh Charak and Ajay Koul, all residents of Jammu.