Foreign militant held in Kupwara by Army and Police

An army personnal walk during a gun battle between suspected militants and security forces. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) An army personnal walk during a gun battle between suspected militants and security forces. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Police and Army on Friday arrested a foreign militant from the forests of Kurshan Juktiyal, around 2 km from Halmathpora village of Kupwara district where five militants and five security personnel were killed in an encounter in March. Sources said he was part of the group of militants who were killed in the operation last month.

The arrested militant has been identified as Zabiullah alias Hamzah of Pakistan’s Multan. A wireless set was recovered from his possession. Sources said that the militant was unarmed and injured, and could barely walk when he was arrested. He is being interrogated by the Army and police teams.

“After an operation was launched in the forests of Juktiyal, a foreign militant was arrested. He was part of the group of militants who were killed in an operation at Check Halmathpora last month,’’ a senior Army officer said.

Last month, Army and police had launched an operation in Halmathpora, which is the last village before the LoC, and killed five foreign militants. Officials said the militants had sneaked into the Valley recently and were waiting for an opportunity to cross into Lolab or Vilgam areas of Kupwara. Army had received information that one or two militants could have escaped and continued the cordon around the forests of Halmathpora and adjoining areas, leading to the militant’s arrest on Friday.

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App