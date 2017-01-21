Engineer Rashid marshalled out of J-K Legislative Assembly

Independent MLA Engineer Abdul Rashid. (Express Archive Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Independent MLA Engineer Abdul Rashid. (Express Archive Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Independent MLA from Langate, Engineer Abdul Rasheed was on Saturday marshalled out of the Legislative Assembly for two days after he, expressing dissatisfaction over government reply on the detention of a 14-year-old boy in high security Kot Bhalwal jail, continued interrupting discussion on grants for Forest Department. Ever since he visited the Kot Bhalwal jail on January 14, the legislator had been raking up the issue from time to time in the House. A juvenile has been detained there under Public Safety Act, he added.

As he on Saturday entered the well of the House and held a sit-in there during question hour, the government assured to make a statement on the issue in the House at 12 noon.

Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri said that Sahil Ahmad Sheikh of Noor Bagh Pamposh Colony Srinagar has been lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail and his age is stated to be between 20-25 years. However, keeping in view the concern of the member, superintendent of the jail has been directed to get his age verified at the earliest.

Not satisfied by minister’s reply, Rasheed asked the government to get his actual age ascertained from his school records as the boy has been a school drop out. Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed Gurezi supported the point raised by MLA and accordingly suggested the government to verify boy’s age from his school records.

However, as Rasheed continued to create noisy scenes even thereafter, Law Minister Abdul Ahad Haq stood up accusing him of taking the House to ransom. He has become a problem for the House, he added.

Immediately thereafter, Deputy Speaker asked Rasheed to take jis seat. However, as his repeated directions fell on deaf ears, Gurezi asked the Assembly’s watch and ward staff to move out the indepent MLA from the House for two days.

