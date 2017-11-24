Drug supplier from Punjab arrested in Jammu

The accused was arrested last night, Superintendent of Police (SP) South Jammu, Sandeep Choudhary said. (Representational Image) The accused was arrested last night, Superintendent of Police (SP) South Jammu, Sandeep Choudhary said. (Representational Image)

A man from Punjab has been arrested with 200 grams of heroin in Jammu city, the police said on Friday. On a tip-off, Rakesh Kumar alias Bobby of Amritsar in Punjab was arrested last night, Superintendent of Police (SP) South Jammu, Sandeep Choudhary said. A case has been registered against him and investigation into it is underway, he said, adding Bobby used to allegedly procure drugs from Punjab and supply it to the youth in Jammu.

The arrested accused has been involved in drug dealings for quite some time, Choudhary said.

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App