Demonetisation drive against working class: CPI(M)

Stating that the Centre’s demonetisation drive has inflicted severe hardship to the working class, the state unit of CPI (M) on Sunday accused the central government of pursuing anti-working class and pro corporate policies. “The central government is pursuing anti-working class and pro-corporate policies,” CPI (M) general secretary and MLA M Y Tarigami said here.

“The demonetisation drive of the BJP led government at the Centre has imposed serious hardships upon the workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector, on the farmers, on the small business people, small traders and street vendors etc.,” Tarigami said. Tarigami was speaking at the concluding function of the two days state committee meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Jammu.

He said that demonetisation was only intended to help finance capital by sucking in people’s money into the banks for their recapitalisation so that they can provide cheap credit to the big corporate and business houses. Tarigami also accused the PDP-BJP coalition government of being insensitive to the “suffering” of the people of the state.

“The state government is insensitive to the economic distress and people are suffering, which has multiplied during the recent unrest in the valley,” he said. He said that united resistance is the only way to fight against the anti-working class policies of the government.