Cross-border travel through Chakkan Da Bagh suspended after Pakistan violates ceasefire

Cross LoC travel between India and Pakistan through Chakkan Da Bagh in Jammu and Kashmir was suspended as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and automatic weapons firing in Gulpur and Degwar areas of Poonch district since early hours of Monday. “Cross LoC travel has been suspended for today in view of Pakistani shelling,’’ said Poonch Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Harun Malik. He added that a decision on the issue would be taken “depending upon the situation on the borders by evening’’.

“Though intermittently, the firing was still going on at few places,’’ he said, adding that there have been no casualties on the Indian side except for some damage at the Trade Felicitation Centre in Chakkan Da Bagh area. “Some of the shells have fallen inside the Trade Felicitation Centre at Chakkan Da Bagh near Poonch town apparantly causing damage to the buildings,’’ said Custodian Cross LOC Trade and Travel Tanveer Ahmed. “The exact damage could not be disclosed as we have been unable to go there as shells were still falling there,” he said.

Significantly, it has been the first time that Pakistani troops have targeted Trade Felicitation Centre at Chakkan Da Bagh which acts as a point along the LoC to facilitate trade between people living in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The cross LoC bus between Poonch and Rawalakote was restarted in 2005 and it runs once a week on Monday. The trade between two sides resumed in 2008 and trucks ply between two sides for four days in a week between Tuesday to Friday.

On Monday, 11 residents of PoK, following the expiry of their permit, were scheduled to return to their native places across the LoC. However, they were stopped at Sports Stadium in Poonch town, nearly 10 kms from Chakkan Da Bagh in view of Pakistani shelling. “No one can go there,’’ Tanveer said, adding that only one person from Jammu and Kashmir was scheduled to travel in cross LoC bus to Rawalakote on Monday.

While the firing, which started from Pakistan side around 5.15 am and is still ongoing, the stranded residents of PoK were waiting at the Sports Stadium to leave for Rawalakote. “We are waiting for a meeting to take places between Indian and Pakistani troops so that there is an assurance from latter that there will be no firing when the bus moves,’’ a senior official said.

The trouble began in Chakkan Da Bagh area on Thursday when Pakistani troops in an unprovoked firing on Indian side killed an Indian soldier Deepak Jaganath in Gulpur area. The Indian troops retaliated at both Gulpur and Degwar areas with equal caliber weapons, sources added. Meanwhile, state’s education department have postponed 6th and 7th class exams in areas affected by Pakistani shelling in Poonch.

