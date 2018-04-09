Congress turned blind eye to the influx of Rohingyas in Jammu: BJP Congress turned blind eye to the influx of Rohingyas in Jammu: BJP

The BJP today alleged that the Congress was turning a blind eye to the influx and illegal settlement of the Rohingya and Bangladeshis here and accused the party of discriminating against the region. BJP state spokesperson Virender Gupta told reporters that the migration had political ramifications and it could lead to chaos in these areas.

“The Congress which was a partner in the state governments from 2002-2014 was turning a blind eye to the influx and illegal settlement of the Rohingya and Bangladeshis in Jammu city, Samba and Kathua areas with evil designs to change the demography,” he alleged. Gupta also welcomed the decision of the state government to start the process for the implementation of a 2008 agreement with the Shri Amarnath Yatra Sangrash Samiti after directions from Governor N N Vohra.

The agreement was reached between different parties after fourteen people were killed and hundreds injured during the over 60-day Amarnath land-row agitation in Jammu in 2008.

He alleged that the issue had flared up because of the “wrong” decisions taken by then chief minister Gulam Nabi Azad which were against the aspirations of the country’s Hindus.

He claimed that the alliance government of the National Conference and the Congress had not taken a single step to implement the agreement.

He also claimed that the two parties were responsible for the injustice to the people of Jammu in all sphere of developments, including the creation of new districts in the state.

Singh alleged that the Congress, which was responsible for the present state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, was now trying to exploit the masses for its own vested political interests.

