CISF constable kills wife, colleague in Jammu over suspicion of extra-marital affair

In an incident of fratricide, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly gunned down his wife and his colleague among three people at Shalimar on the outskirts of Kishtwar town during wee hours of Thursday. Identified as Surinder of Singam area in Telangana, the jawan was deployed on security duty of the Dul Hasti hydel project. He has been arrested by the police.

The deceased included his wife Labhanya, his colleague Constable Rajesh Kakhani of Maharashtra and his wife Shoba. The accused suspected that his wife had extra marital affairs with Rajesh.

Pointing out that both constable Surinder and Rajesh had been living in adjoining quarters, sources said that the former, first gunned down his wife Labhanya in his room around 2 am and then called Rajesh from his adjoining quarter. He fired at him from his SLR, but Rajesh’s wife Shoba intervened and got killed.

He later killed Rajesh also, sources said, adding that police have registered a case in the matter.

