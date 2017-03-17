By-elections to Anantnag parliamentary seat on April 12; last day for filing nominations on March 24

Latest News
The Election Commission Friday issued notification of the by-elections to Anantnag parliamentary seat, which will go to polls on April 12. As per the notification, March 24 has been fixed as the last date for filing of nominations. The scrutiny of papers will be on March 27, while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 29 and polling on April 12. The voting will be from 7AM to 5PM, it said.

Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was elected to the state Legislature.

Mufti Tassaduq Hussain, cinematographer-turned-politician son of PDP founder late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, will the ruling party’s candidate for the seat.

Hussain’s candidature was cleared by the ruling PDP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), a party spokesman said in a statement here.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief and former minister Gulam Ahmed Mir is the NC-Congress alliance candidate.

