BJP MLA seeks CBI probe into attempt to ‘poison him’

A ruling BJP legislator on Saturday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an alleged attempt to poison him last week. Rajeev Jasrotia, the legislator, claimed that a district police superintendent was trying to shield the accused. “For a CBI inquiry to unfold the entire conspiracy, I will meet chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, prime minister Narendra Modi and senior party leaders including national president Amit Shah and general secretary Ram Madhav,’’ he said. “It needs to be probed as to who are the people conspiring to kill me.’’

In a police complaint lodged on April 15, the legislator said that water in a bottle he had purchased had turned blue “with some ingredients added to it’’. Jasrotia suspects involvement of his domestic help, Makhan, who has been arrested. Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid has constituted a Special Investigation Team to investigate the matter.

Jasrotia alleged that there was “political conspiracy’’ in the alleged attempt to eliminate him. “Makhan is just a tool. The real conspirators may be someone else,’’ he said. He said that the police chief of another district had been repeatedly asking him not to name Makhan. “To pressurize me, that district police chief along with BJP MLA Dilip Parihar even visited me at my residence, but when I shouted the latter left.’’

He said that the samples of the water were changed at a forensic lab. Jasrotia said that it was a Bisleri bottle. But he added that the forensic report mentioned the exhibit received for testing was an Aquafina bottle containing “light greenish coloured liquid”.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 4:55 am