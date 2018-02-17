BJP expresses concern over delay in completion of development projects in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File) Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File)

The BJP, which is in power in Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the PDP, on Saturday expressed concern over “delay” in the completion of various developmental projects in Jammu city and urged the ministers concerned to complete these at the earliest.

Virender Gupta, the BJP’s state spokesperson, said construction of an artificial lake, that started in 2008-09, laying of a pathway and setting up of parks along the banks of the Tawi river, need to be started on a war footing to make Jammu city a tourist attraction. The Bahu Fort cable car project, which was planned in 2002, needs to be completed at the earliest, he said, and expressed concern over the “slow pace” of work on Patnitop ropeway project which was planned in 2007.

It is a matter of great concern that projects envisaged or started in Jammu region have not been completed and some of them have been put in cold storage, Gupta said. He said the much-needed sewage treatment plant at Patnitop — a hill resort along Jammu-Srinagar national highway — has also been delayed. The project for widening B C Road in the heart of Jammu city and constructing flyover over it and in the New Plot-Janipur road is not expected to start at least during this dispensation, the BJP leader claimed.

In view of the traffic congestion, flyovers, widening of road between Ambphalla and Janipur, and that between Jewal Chowk and Talab Tillo are of much need, he said. Gupta said the projects are of prime importance and appealed to the ministers and departments concerned to make utmost efforts so that these are completed at the earliest.

