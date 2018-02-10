Bill to amend JK Public Property Act, 1985, referred to Select Committee

The state Assembly today referred a bill to amend the “Jammu and Kashmir Public Property (Prevention of Damages) Act, 1985” to the House Select Committee.

The bill was introduced in the House by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri, on the behalf of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Legislators belonging to the National Conference, the Congress and the CPI(M) opposed the bill and demanded it be referred to the Select Committee for further discussions. Responding to the concerns raised by the legislators, Veeri announced the decision to refer the bill.

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App