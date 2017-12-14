Army jawan shoots himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir

An Army jawan on Thursday shot himself dead with his service rifle while on duty in the RS Pura border belt of Jammu district, police said.

Lance Naik Parvesh Kumar Mishra (34) of the 118 Medium Regiment shot himself dead with his INSAS rifle around 0645 hours. He was on duty near Chhalla village in the RS Pura police station area, a police official told PTI.

Two bullets pierced his head and the helmet he was wearing, the official said. Mishra, who was living with his family in the Kunjwani Army quarters, hailed from Odisha, he added.

It was immediately not clear as to why he ended his life. Senior police officers, including Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Surinder Choudhary, rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway.

