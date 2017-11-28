2 revenue officials arrested for taking bribe

Nisar, in his complaint, said that he had approached sarpanch Roshan Lal and was informed that Tehsildar Chatroo is demanding Rs 50,000, but finally, 10,000 was agreed upon. (Representational Image) Nisar, in his complaint, said that he had approached sarpanch Roshan Lal and was informed that Tehsildar Chatroo is demanding Rs 50,000, but finally, 10,000 was agreed upon. (Representational Image)

Two revenue officials have been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir today, a State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) spokesperson said. Toufeeq Ahmed and Muzaffer Ahmad, both patwaris, were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 5,000 as illegal gratification from Nisar Ahmed of Batpura village, he said.

Nisar, in his complaint said that one Suraj Bandhari had given him a tree in lieu of six month’s rent for a his shop which comes to around Rs 1,800. The complainant alleged that he cut the tree but a group of revenue officials, including Girdawar Ghulam Qadir, Patwari Toufeeq and Chowkidar Ghulam came on the spot and seized it, the spokesperson said.

Nisar, in his complaint, said that he had approached sarpanch Roshan Lal and was informed that Tehsildar Chatroo is demanding Rs 50,000, but finally, 10,000 was agreed upon. Acting on the complaint, the two officials were arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code.

