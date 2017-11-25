Two arrested for ‘misappropriation’ of government-supplied cement in Jammu and Kashmir

The arrests were made after the police received information that some employees of the state-owned Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) Limited were involved in “misappropriation of government-supplied cement”, a police spokesman said. The arrests were made after the police received information that some employees of the state-owned Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) Limited were involved in “misappropriation of government-supplied cement”, a police spokesman said.

Two people, including a daily wager of a state-owned company, were arrested for “misappropriation of government-supplied cement” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, an official said today.

They were arrested after a police team intercepted a truck at the Bharat Nala area on the Doda-Bharat road last night. Sixty bags of cement were also seized from the vehicle, a police spokesman said.

The arrests were made after the police received information that some employees of the state-owned Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) Limited were involved in “misappropriation of government-supplied cement”, he said.

The police has registered a case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, including criminal breach of trust, against the daily wager Zafrullah Shah and the truck’s driver Rayees Ahmad, the spokesman said.

The matter is being probed, the police said.

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App