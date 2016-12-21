Jalandhar: Ex-SAD MLA Pargat Singh gets to meet CM after dharna

Pargat Singh with Badal on Tuesday. (Source: File) Pargat Singh with Badal on Tuesday. (Source: File)

Former SAD MLA and Olympian Pargat Singh, who recently quit the party, staged a sit-in Tuesday after being stopped from meeting Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal during his ‘Sangat Darshan’ programme in Jalandhar Cantt constituency, which was represented by Singh.

Sangat Darshan started around 9 am. About an hour later, Singh reached the venue, a marriage resort near Jamsher village in Jalandhar Cantt, but was denied entry by the police on duty after which he along with his supporters sat on a dharna at the entrance.When informed, the CM asked the police to let him in.

Singh requested the CM to visit the site of the ‘Solid Waste Management Plant’ at the village to see for himself the “hellish conditions” people were forced to live there. However, the CM refused to visit the site, 5 minutes’ drive from the Sangat Darshan venue, saying the Deputy CM had already scrapped the plant.

Later, Singh told mediapersons that the CM was lying since nothing had been done on papers to scrap the plant.

At his ‘Sangat Darshan’, Badal said the state government would offer compensation to the Indian Army in lieu of removing Octroi from two cantonments of Jalandhar Cantt and Ferozepur. He also said the Solid Waste Management plant at Jamsher would be shifted elsewhere.

Later, interacting with the mediapersons, the CM said that announcement by Captain Amarinder Singh to review decisions of the state government during the last three months reflected his anti-people mindset.

Supporting demonetisation, the CM said the ongoing situation would normalise within a fortnight.

He said he would personally request Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to enhance the flow of cash in the banks.