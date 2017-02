(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A woman was allegedly raped in Bhatta Basti area in the city, police said today.

The victim aged around 25-26 years is a married woman and mother of two.

Her family members alleged she was raped last night by unidentified persons, police said.

“The accused could not be identified as the woman has not recorded her statement so far. The matter is being verified and probed further,” police added.