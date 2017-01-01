Vasundhara Raje government ignored farmers, youths: Rameshwar Dudi

Attacking Vasundhara Raje government for allegedly “ignoring” farmers and youths, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rameshwar Dudi and a farmer leader on Sunday said it will be a challenge for the BJP government to fulfill expectations of the two sections in 2017. A BJP MLA also targeted the Raje government over “declining” revenue of the state.

Dudi said people of the state — youths and farmers in particular — are quite “disappointed” with the BJP rule which provided “no job” to youths as promised and farmers issues were also “ignored” by the Raje government. “The government has totally ignored the interest of farmers and youths in the state in their three year rule. It is the challenge for the government in 2017 to fulfill its promises made to them,” he said.

He alleged that farmers are not getting adequate water supply from Indira Gandhi canal for irrigation but the government did not take up the issue with Punjab on priority despite farmers agitation. “The government should convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss the matter and to resolve the water sharing issue with Punjab,” he said.

Dudi said farmers and labourers are the “worst affected” due to demonetisation. Kisan Mahapanchayat national president Rampal Jat also accused the state government of “ignoring” farmers’ issues.

“Farmers are facing apathy of the government. They are not getting sufficient price for their produce. The party will have to face consequences if the farmers issues are not taken up positively,” he said. Senior BJP leader and former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari also targeted the government saying the revenue of the government has “declined”.

“The government will have to focus on financial management as the revenue collection has reduced,” the sidelined party leader said. “The government will have to pay heed to the public sentiments and party workers,” he said.

Rejecting the allegations of Dudi andJat, Agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini said the government is committed for the welfare of the farmers in the state. “The government is working for the welfare and upliftment of farmers and others. Disbursement of Rs 419 crore to 1.98 lakh farmers against crop insurance has been made in the last three years,” he said.

Saini said the government last month held an agritech meet with an objective of ensuring economic empowerment of farmers through accelerated and sustainable growth in agriculture. “The government is also making efforts working with a focus to double farmer’s income by 2022,” he said.