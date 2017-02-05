Rajasthan: Two die, three injured in road accident in Sikar

Sikar (Source: Google Map) Sikar (Source: Google Map)

Two women have died while three others injured when a car they were travelling in turned turtle after hitting road divider in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, police said on Sunday.

The accident happened Saturday near Palsana town in Sikar district when five members of a family were on the way to Churu from Jaipur in the car, which hit the divider after its driver lost control, SHO Palsana police station, Mahendra Singh said. One of the women died on the spot while the other on the way to a hospital, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Leela Devi and Kamla Devi. Their bodies were handed over to family after post mortem. The injured are Dilip, Aashta and Khatija, police said.