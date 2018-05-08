School bus collides with private bus in Jaipur, 21 students injured

Sub Inspector Kumar said that the school bus belonged to Kotputli’s Torawati School, whose manager submitted a complaint on the accident. Sub Inspector Kumar said that the school bus belonged to Kotputli’s Torawati School, whose manager submitted a complaint on the accident.

At least 21 students were injured when their school bus collided with a private bus in Jaipur’s Kotputli area early on Monday, officials said. “The accident took place around 6:30 am. We are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Apart from the driver, no one sustained serious injuries. In the school bus, 21 students and the driver were injured, while in the other bus, only one person sustained minor injuries,” said Rajesh Kumar, Sub Inspector at Kotputli police station.

The injured students were admitted to Kotputli’s BDM government hospital. “As many as 21 students were injured, apart from the driver. None of the students suffered serious injuries. Among them, 19 were given first aid and discharged, while two were kept under observation. Later, they too were discharged. Only the school bus driver, identified as Jai Prakash, suffered serious injuries. We gave him first aid and referred him to Jaipur,” said R R Yadav, Principal Medical Officer, Kotputli.

Sub Inspector Kumar said that the school bus belonged to Kotputli’s Torawati School, whose manager submitted a complaint on the accident. “Based on the complaint by school manager Mahesh Singh, we have lodged an FIR under IPC sections 279 (Rash driving) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others),” Kumar said.

In the last three years, rural Jaipur has remained among the top five areas for deaths in road accidents in the state. As many as 507, 516 and 520 persons died here, due to road accidents, in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.

