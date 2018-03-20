Salman Khan’s casteist remarks: Rajasthan High Court stays FIR

The FIR was filed against Khan under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.). The FIR was filed against Khan under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.).

In a big relief for Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday stayed an FIR against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Scheduled Castes (SC).

The FIR had been filed on a complaint by 42-year-old Naresh Kandara in Jodhpur district on March 5, for allegedly using the word “bhangi” in December last year which had hurt the sentiments of the SC community.

The FIR was filed against Khan under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.) 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Appearing on behalf of Khan, senior advocate Mahesh Bora, submitted that the allegations made by Kandara are similar to another FIR which was filed against Khan in Churu, and which was stayed by the High Court on February 26. Bora argued that even if the allegations are accepted, the offences alleged are not made out against the petitioner. Staying the FIR, the bench of Justice Vijay Bishnoi issued a notice to the complainant.

Earlier, a petition was filed in a Delhi court on February 22, seeking to lodge an FIR against actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others for allegedly making a casteist remark during the promotion of the movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd