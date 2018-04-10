Jaipur: RSS worker who tried to set self on fire dies

A 40-year-old RSS worker, who allegedly attempted self-immolation in Jaipur on Sunday after being distressed over rising instances of caste violence, died at a hospital in Delhi on Monday.

Friends and acquaintances of Raghuveer Sharan Agarwal said he would often rue the fact that people from the Hindu community were divided along caste lines. “Agarwal would often tell us that he was saddened to see people in the Hindu community fighting with each other and he was particularly troubled after the violence that happened during the Bharat Bandh on April 2,” said Manoj Kumar, prant prachar pramukh, RSS, Rajasthan.

Agarwal also wrote a suicide note in which he said that people from the Hindu community should forget their differences for betterment of the country.

