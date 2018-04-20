Ranthambore cub deaths: Case lodged against unknown persons

Rajasthan Forest Department has lodged a case against unknown persons, after the carcasses of two male cubs were found at Ranthambore National Park on Tuesday. (File) Rajasthan Forest Department has lodged a case against unknown persons, after the carcasses of two male cubs were found at Ranthambore National Park on Tuesday. (File)

Rajasthan Forest Department has lodged a case against unknown persons, after the carcasses of two male cubs were found at Ranthambore National Park on Tuesday. Although forest department officials were earlier speculating that the animals were probably killed in a territorial fight with another male tiger, they are now also exploring other possibilities including the chance that they were poisoned.

“After the post-mortem, no clear cut inference about the cause of death could be drawn. That’s why, for the purpose of further investigation, a case was registered on Wednesday against unknown persons under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” said GV Reddy, chief wildlife warden, Rajasthan.

He added that at the moment, the possible causes of death include poisoning or any possible involvement of nearby villagers. “An investigation will be conducted to explore all dimensions. At this point of time, the actual cause of death is still not clear,” said Reddy. The carcasses of the two cubs were found in Anwad-Ki-Khard area inside the national park on Tuesday evening. Both the cubs were 13 months old and were the progeny of tiger T-79.

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App