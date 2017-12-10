Raje government hands over cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Afrazul’s family

The Rajasthan government on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of migrant labourer Mohammed Afrazul. Rajsamand Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajendra Prasad Agarwal handed over the cheque to Afrazul’s son-in-law Musharraf Khan. The cheque has been issued in the name of Afrazul’s widow Gulbahar.

On Saturday, DGP Om Prakash Galhotra visited the murder spot and met the deceased’s family at the office of Rajsamand SP.

The DGP said the CM “is serious about the matter and is constantly taking feedback. She has instructed that the strictest action be taken against the accused.” The police aims to file a chargesheet in the court within a month, he added.

