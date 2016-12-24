Rajasthan: Woman killed, several injured in road mishap

A 24-year-old woman was killed and at least forty-eight others were injured on Saturday when a private bus overturned after losing balance at a sloped road near Bheemlat waterfalls in the district. The deceased was identified as Aaushi Kalwani, a resident of Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh, said Vijay Bhadur, Assistant sub-inspector at Bundi Sadar police station.

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Bundi, Kota and Bhilwada where they are undergoing treatment, Bhadur said, adding the passengers have received only minor injuries. The bus was carrying around 55 devotees from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh to Jaipur in Rajasthan to attend Ramaswami Sathsang and overturned at a sloped road near Bheemlat area of the city around 4 AM, he said.

Ten people, including eight women were discharged after the primary medical aid in Bundi, the officer said. The body of deceased woman has been kept in the mortuary where the postmortem will be conducted after her family arrives, the ASI added.