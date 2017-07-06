Rajasthan: Unable to pay loan, farmer commits suicide

His family cremated the body without informing the police. (Representational image) His family cremated the body without informing the police. (Representational image)

Reeling under a huge debt, a 45-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide at Eka village in Jaisalmer district, police said on Thursday.

Gopal Singh was found hanging from a tree four days ago. His family cremated the body without informing the police, they said. However, the investigation has been taken up now after the police learnt about the death.

“We came to know about a farmer committing suicide in a remote area of Ramdeora. Family members cremated the body without informing the police. It is stated to be a case of suicide caused by a debt. We need to investigate the matter,” Jaisalmer SP Gaurav Yadav told PTI.

Locals claimed that the farmer and his family were suffering from a financial crisis for the past few years due to severe crop loss caused by natural calamities. He had mortgaged his land to take a loan but failed to pay it back.

On June 23, a 65-year-old farmer had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan. Bagdi Lal Teli was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

