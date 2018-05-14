Rajasthan: Two booked for abduction, rape of Dalit minor in Nagaur

A case has been registered under relevant sections of POCSO. (Representational) A case has been registered under relevant sections of POCSO. (Representational)

Police in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district have registered a case against two men on a complaint of the family members of a minor Dalit girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by the accused and raped by one of them.

The medical examination of the victim is being conducted and efforts are on to arrest the two accused, police said.

“A missing persons report was registered by the family of the 17-year-old girl on May 5. Two days ago, we found the girl alone at a railway station nearby. An FIR of gangrape was registered by her family members on Saturday,” said Jeetendra Singh, station house officer of Gacchipura police station.

Police said that the family members of the victim accused two men of the crime, one of them from OBC community and the other from the Scheduled Castes.

“In the FIR, the family alleged that she was kidnapped by Chenaram Jat with the help of Naruram Meghwal and was taken to Jodhpur on a motorcycle. It has been alleged in the FIR that she was kept locked in a house for around 6 days and was raped by one of the accused,” said constable Ladhuram of Gacchipura police station. One of the accused allegedly hurled casteist slurs at the victim and threatened to kill her if she refused to marry him, he added.

“A case has been registered under IPC Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) 376 D (gang-rape), and relevant sections of the POCSO and SC/ST Acts,” Ladhuram said.

