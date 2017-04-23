Rajasthan: Three booked for forcing minor girl into prostitution

Three persons, including a woman, were booked for allegedly forcing a 15-year-old girl into prostitution, police said on Sunday. They were booked under relevant sections of IPC and POSCO Act, including 376 and section 3 of SC/ST Act, after Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Kota filed a complaint that the trio had forced the girl into flesh trade, Udhyognagar police station SHO Dhanraj Meena said.

Chairman, CWC, Harish Gurubaxani said they rescued the girl from a rented room in Bombay Yojna area here after locals reported suspicious activities in the room. During counselling, the girl said following the split between her parents she was living with her maternal grandmother in Nayagaun area of the city, but in want of money she started working in a showroom where a youth persuaded her to take a rented room in Bombay Yojna area, he said.

Later, the youth introduced her to a woman who assigned her a job of dancing in marriage functions and likewise programmes in the city, Gurubaxani said. The girl told that the woman one day took her to her home where she forced her to make a nude film. Later, the woman forced her into prostitution, the CWC chairman said.

Gurubaxani said the minor girl was sent to Children Home, and CWC directed Anti-Human Trafficking Unit to lodge a case in the matter. Meena said the investigation is on and none among the three accused have been arrested so far.

