Rajasthan: Staff, pensioners to get benefits under 7th pay panel

The Rajasthan government today announced that it would provide benefits under the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations to nearly 12.5 lakh employees and pensioners in the state with effect from January 1, 2017.

This would put an additional yearly burden of Rs 10,400 crore on the government and the arrears would be paid in three installments, state Industries Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat said in a press conference today.

He said that 30 per cent of the arrear would be paid as the first installment in April 2018. The second installment, also 30 per cent, would be paid in July and the third (40 per cent) in October, the minister said.

Earlier, the state government had announced to implement the recommendations of the pay commission before Diwali and had also released a notification, with effect from October 1, 2017, he said.

Shekhawat said that under the pay commission, government employees and pensioners would get a minimum increment of 14. 22 per cent.

There would be minimum 32 per cent increase in the basic pay and employees would get over 100 per cent increased HRA. The maximum limit of payable gratuity was increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, he added.

