Rajasthan MLA to protest against cow deaths, love jihad

“Love jihadis are forcing our Hindu sisters and brothers to convert. Despite reminders, the police is not doing anything,” said a statement issued by BJP MLA Gyan Deo Ahuja.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Updated: July 2, 2017 4:36 am
Gyan Deo Ahuja, BJP MLA from Ramgarh constituency of Alwar, will sit on a dharna to protest the “rise in cow smuggling, cow slaughter, atrocities against Dalits and love jihad”.

Ahuja has called upon Hindu organisations to support his agitation on July 4.

“Love jihadis are forcing our Hindu sisters and brothers to convert. Despite reminders, the police is not doing anything,” a statement said.

