Rajasthan: MHA official, 3 others held for ‘extorting’ immigrants

A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official along with three others have been arrested by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from Pakistani immigrants applying for Indian citizenship or extending long term visa (LTV), officials said on Saturday.

Senior ACB sleuths said the racket was operating in the region for several years in connivance with government officials, who used an extensive network of agents, many of whom were Pakistani Hindu immigrants.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (ACB), Jodhpur, Ajay Pal Lamba said PK Mishra, a Senior Secretariat Assistant posted at the MHA has been arrested in connection with the case.

“He (Mishra) was part of various committees and was privy to government interactions that took place to grant citizenship to Pakistani immigrants,” he said. Three other people arrested on Friday are Ashok, Govind and Bhagwan Ram — all Pakistani immigrants, who have settled in India long time ago.

Lamba said the visa applications are sent from the foreign registration office here to the state home department in Jaipur, which then forwarded it to the Union Home Ministry, where Mishra would not approve the application unless he would receive bribe through his agents.

“The accused charged a few thousands from each applicant… With the total such applications exceeding 2,000-3,000 per year, the accused earned more than Rs 20 lakh annually,” said Lamba. The four accused have been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and are on police remand till Monday.

“We have interrogated four other people on Saturday in connection with the case and it’s possible that more arrests would be made,” said Lamba. The ACB sleuths are on the lookout for another government official, Kundan Lal, who works with the Rajasthan Home Department.

Every year, a large number of Pakistani Hindu migrants travel to India allegedly to escape religious persecution in the neighbouring country. Several such families have settled in Rajasthan, especially Jodhpur.

