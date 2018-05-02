Rajasthan: Inviting elected representatives at govt events must

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (File photo) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (File photo)

It is now compulsory for district administrations and departments in Rajasthan to invite elected public representatives during government functions, foundation laying ceremonies of government buildings and other programmes organised by spending of public funds, according to an order issued by the state Administrative Reforms Department.

Inauguration of all such programmes has to be compulsorily done through the hands of elected representatives, the order says.

The order further states that there is provision under the Rajasthan Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1971 for action against officers who fail to abide by this. It states that such officials could also be found guilty of taking away the special rights of legislative assembly.

The opposition Congress has said that the BJP government is trying to use the order as a public relation exercise.

“BJP representatives are hardly able to visit the villages and their constituencies. They are trying to cover their tracks by being visible in the election year and are simply using this platform as a public relations exercise,” said state Congress president Sachin Pilot. Pilot alleged that elected representatives of the opposition are often excluded from such functions.

