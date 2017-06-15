Rajasthan inks deal with UP to start inter-state bus service

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Rajasthan transport minister Yunus Khan at an MoU signing ceremony, in Lucknow on Tuesday. Express Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Rajasthan transport minister Yunus Khan at an MoU signing ceremony, in Lucknow on Tuesday. Express

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to connect both the states with bus services.As per the agreement, the buses will operate on 199 routes.

The Inter-State Transportation Agreement was signed under the chairmanship of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Transport minister Yunus Khan in Lucknow. As per the agreement, Delhi, Jaipur, Ajmer, Haridwar, Meerut, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, Vrindavan, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Ferozabad, Kota and other places will be linked with the direct bus services.

“Can there be any resident of Uttar Pradesh, who will not be interested in associating himself with the soil of Mewar. At the same time, can there be any resident of Rajasthan who will not be curious to come to the oldest city of Kashi and Prayag and also have a glimpse of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and witness the leela of Lord Krishna in Mathura,” said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

On this occasion, Khan said, “The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation will cover 56,558 km in Uttar Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will cover 56,774 km in Rajasthan”.

